Mia Thornton, former Real Housewives of Potomac star, arrested for ‘stealing’ $11,000 worth of furniture, video emerges

Former 'Real Housewives of the Potomac' star Mia Thornton was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday. She was reportedly charged with larceny after police said she stole $11,000 worth of furniture from a furnished rental condo.

Mia Thornton was taken into custody and booked at the Fulton County Jail. The arrest occurred after officers responded to a call from the Customs and Border Protection office at the airport.

A police report obtained by CBS News Atlanta stated that Fields-Thornton was accused of stealing the furniture from a condo she was renting on Marietta Street.

In the report, the condo's management company alleged Fields-Thornton and a man, identified as Jared McGriff, "suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night" on October 28, taking the furniture and television.

The total cost of the allegedly-stolen furniture is estimated to be around $11,000, police reportedly said.

The property manager was quoted by local media as saying that Fields-Thornton left the property without notifying anyone, taking furniture and a TV that belonged to the owner.

The furniture was not supposed to be taken by the tenants, as it belonged to her client, according to the property manager.

In body camera footage, Fields-Thornton confirmed with police that she knew that she had a warrant out for her arrest.

Fields-Thornton, who started on the popular Bravo show during its sixth season, announced that she had moved to Atlanta and would not be returning to the show in April.

