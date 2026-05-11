Miami officers sue Ben Affleck and Matt Damon over Netflix film The Rip, allege reputational damage

Two serving officers with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office have launched legal action against Artists Equity, the production company founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, claiming that the Netflix crime drama The Rip falsely associates them with fictional misconduct and has caused significant reputational harm.
Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana filed the lawsuit following the January 2026 release of the Joe Carnahan-directed film, arguing that the project’s framing as being based on real events has led to damaging public assumptions about their conduct in connection with a real law enforcement operation.
According to court filings, the officers allege that the film’s depiction of fictional corruption, questionable judgement and unethical conduct closely mirrors aspects of a real 2016 Miami-Dade operation in which they were involved, creating what they describe as a false and harmful association.
The lawsuit states that the portrayals by Affleck and Damon have caused them “substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations,” and argues that the film and its associated promotional materials “imply misconduct, poor judgment and unethical behaviour in connection with a real law enforcement operation," as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
At the centre of the dispute is the film’s opening statement noting that it was “inspired by true events”. The complaint points to a June 2016 case involving Smith and Santana, during which more than $21 million was seized in a high-profile operation.
While neither officer is named directly in the film, their legal representatives argue that the connection between the real-life case and the fictional narrative is sufficiently clear to create confusion.
Released globally on Netflix on 16 January 2026, The Rip stars Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, two Miami-Dade police officers investigating corruption within their department after uncovering $20 million in cartel-linked cash.
The film’s central narrative follows the officers as they become entangled in a web of internal corruption and escalating violence. In one of the film’s most controversial scenes, Affleck’s character kills a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, an event the plaintiffs argue contributes to an overall portrayal of law enforcement misconduct that unfairly reflects on their real-life operation.
The supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle and Kyle Chandler, while Carnahan, known for directing action thrillers such as Narc and Copshop, helmed the project.
Neither Damon nor Affleck has publicly responded to the allegations, and Artists Equity has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the claims outlined in the lawsuit.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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