Miami’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ — A man-made island for the .01% like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg

Miami's most coveted waterfront neighbourhood features addresses that start at $60 million. According to a Fortune report, this 300-acre, man-made strip of land in Biscayne Bay is home to the ultrarich, like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

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Indian Creek Island, also known as “the Billionaire Bunker,” has merely 41 lots of purely waterfront property, adding a layer of exclusivity on top of the inflated cost of entry.

The island's centre is primarily occupied by the Indian Creek Country Club and its private 18-hole golf course, the Fortune report said, which has a $500,000 initiation fee and a lengthy admissions process.

However, the report said, properties are relatively cheaper. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the latest billionaire on the island, reportedly paid between $150 million and $200 million for a newly completed mansion earlier this year.

Michael Martirena, a real estate broker specialising in ultra-luxury properties, told Fortune that the ultrawealthy who can afford a home on this private island often tear down the existing structure to build a new one.

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Price of exclusivity Indian Creek Island, home to only 84 residents as of 2020, is one of the most exclusive enclaves in America, thanks to its privacy and security that only the ultra-wealthy can afford.

As an independent municipality with its own government and a police force patrolling the 300-acre island and the surrounding sea 24/7, the island requires visitors to show ID and undergo a vehicle inspection. It is connected to the mainland by a single guarded bridge.

“It’s a bubble, and no one can get on and off, unless you have a reason,” Martirena told Fortune.

Unlike the more easily accessible mansions on nearby Palm, Star, and Hibiscus Islands, Indian Creek actively wards off boat tours and onlookers using its own marine patrols, Martirena said.

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Martirena noted that the island’s location and clever landscaping prevent neighbouring communities, such as Surfside and the Bay Harbour Islands, from getting a clear view of Indian Creek. This makes it very private, said Martirena, and very desirable.

“It’s the place to be,” Martirena said. “People of that caliber feel safe and not bothered.”

Wealth alone doesn’t guarantee access All the listings for Indian Creek are done “off market,” Martirena said, explaining that a buyer’s agent is required to deal directly with a property owner’s representatives, contacting them multiple times if needed.

“It’s a small community, and just to keep the chatter at a low level, they do it all internally and very private,” he said.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg joins billionaire ranks buying property in Miami amid wealth tax

Who lives where on Indian Creek Island? Mick Duchon, a Miami Beach–based real estate agent, told Fortune that the western side of this already exclusive community offers an even more secluded experience because the Intracoastal Waterway separates the island from the mainland.

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The lots on this side measure about 80,000 square feet, compared with 50,000 square feet — is the norm on the island, he added.

The westside, Duchon said, is home to two of the five richest people in the world — Zuckerberg and Bezos.

Bezos has three properties on the island, worth more than $230 million combined, and is reportedly turning two western lots into a compound, while using the third lot — a Mediterranean-style house — on the other side of the island as his home.

Why are the billionaires moving? South Florida's ultra-luxury sector is experiencing an explosive influx of wealthy buyers. Martirena dubbed this wave "COVID 2.0," fueled largely by Florida's zero state income tax and the threat of aggressive new tax policies elsewhere.

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A major catalyst for this billionaire flight is California’s Proposition 40, a November ballot initiative proposing a one-time 5% wealth tax on anyone with billionaire status in the state as of 1 January 2026.

Facing this massive financial hit, tech titans are already shifting their assets.

Google cofounder Larry Page is one of the wealthy Californians who has reportedly begun shifting assets and relocating his family office out of California. He reportedly spent $173 million on dual estates in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

“They’re kind of preplanning ahead of time. They don’t want to move here,” Martirena said. “They want to stay in the state of California, because they love where they’re at, and they never thought of moving. But they work very hard for their money, and they said they like their pocketbook much more.”

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.