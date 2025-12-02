Michael and Susan Dell pump $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts: Who will get the benefits?

Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and his wife Susan on Tuesday pledged a whopping $6.25 billion to children aged less than 10 in the US, with the aim of providing an incentive to claim the new investment accounts for kids that were created as part of President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation.

"We believe that if every child can see a future worth saving for, this program will build something far greater than an account. It will build hope and opportunity and prosperity for generations to come," said Michael Dell, whose net worth is estimated to be $148 billion as per Forbes.

"If there’s one investment that never stops growing, it’s investing in children. They are our future," the Dells added, with the announcement coming on the occasion of Giving Tuesday.

The Dells believe that their pledge is the single biggest private commitment ever made to children in the US, and it certainly seems to be so, with AP reporting that few single charitable commitments in the past 25 years have exceeded $1 billion.

What is noteworthy is that the Dells' $6.25 billion donation will work in tandem with Trump Accounts, announced earlier this year.

What are Trump Accounts? The Trump Accounts were created as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill to help children who aren't 18 yet to invest and create a financially secure future.

American children born after 31 December 2024 and before 1 January 2029 for whom a Trump Account is created will receive $1,000 from the US Department of Treasury, which has to be invested in an index fund.

In addition, parents can contribute up to an additional $5,000 per year initially, while employers may make an annual contribution of up to $2,5000 to a Trump Account.

The contributions, the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) estimates, will help an American child have an average account balance of $303,800 by the age of 18, assuming average returns of the US stock market, if maximum contributions are made.

“This automatic $1,000 deposit by the federal government gives every American newborn a transformative head start. These investment accounts are simple, secure, and structured to grow in value through market returns over time,” the Dells said, while making the announcement.

Who will get a slice of the $6.25 billion pie? As part of their pledge, the Dells will deposit $250 into the accounts of 25 million children.

These deposits, it appears, are meant to incentivize 25 million children, in addition to those who are already set to benefit under Trump's new legislation.

“What inspired us most was the chance to expand this opportunity to even more children,” the Dells said, adding that their $6.25 billion pledge would “seed 25 million additional accounts”.

"These deposits will reach the accounts of most children age 10 and under who were born prior to the qualifying date for the federal newborn contribution," the Dells said in their announcement.

"Children older than 10 may benefit, too, if funds remain available after initial sign-ups. It is an incredibly practical and direct step to help families begin saving today," they added.

The goal is to incentivize the children to claim their Trump Accounts, deposit more money, and reap the benefits of investing in the stock market.

What inspired the $6.25 billion pledge? The sudden, unprecedented commitment to the future of American children, the Dells said, was inspired by “the bipartisan leadership that made Invest America possible.”

“It also reflects something more: the power of collective action. This is not just about what one couple or one foundation or one company can do. It is about what becomes possible when families, employers, philanthropists, and communities all join together to create something transformative,” the billionaire couple said.

While encouraging parents and others to contribute to the accounts of children they love, the Dells also highlighted the role of their donation, saying, “Others — like Dell Technologies, which is matching the government’s contribution for newborn children of US employees — will lead through vital workplace support. Some will give through innovative state and local programs, helping families in their own communities add to these accounts and grow their savings over time."