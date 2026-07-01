Actor Michael Byrne, well-known for Harry Potter, dies at 82

Michael Byrne, the British character actor recognised for memorable performances in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1', ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, has died aged 82, bringing to a close a distinguished acting career that stretched across seven decades.
Byrne died on 20 June, according to reports confirmed by multiple entertainment industry outlets. The Guardian first reported that no further details surrounding his death had been released.
A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Throughout a career encompassing theatre, television and cinema, Byrne established himself as one of Britain's most prolific and dependable character actors, amassing more than 170 screen credits and working alongside some of the industry's most celebrated performers and directors.
For many contemporary audiences, Byrne was best known for his appearance in 2010's ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’, in which he portrayed an elderly version of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The character was later portrayed by Johnny Depp and Mads Mikkelsen in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ prequel film series.
He also delivered notable performances in several major Hollywood productions. In Steven Spielberg's 1989 adventure film ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, Byrne played the Nazi collaborator Walter Donovan's associate Vogel, one of the film's principal antagonists. Six years later, he appeared in Mel Gibson's Academy Award-winning historical epic ‘Braveheart’ as the brutal nationalist soldier Smythe.
Born in London in 1943, Byrne began his professional acting career on stage, joining Laurence Olivier's National Theatre Company. During his early theatrical career, he appeared in productions of classic works including ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘The Cherry Orchard’, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, ‘The Double Dealer’ and ‘The Seagull’. He also performed in ‘Death and the Maiden’ at the Royal Court Theatre and shared the stage with acclaimed actors including Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens.
Byrne transitioned to screen acting in the early 1960s, making appearances in television productions such as ‘No Hiding Place’, ‘Silent Playground’ and ‘ITV Saturday Night Theatre’. He made his feature film debut in the 1963 historical drama ‘The Scarlet Blade’.
During the 1970s, Byrne became a familiar face in war films, appearing in acclaimed productions including ‘The Eagle Has Landed', ‘A Bridge Too Far’ and ‘Force 10 from Navarone’. His extensive filmography later expanded to include roles in ‘Gangs of New York’, the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and the 2013 biographical drama ‘Diana’.
Respected throughout the industry for his versatility and longevity, Byrne remained active across film, television and theatre for more than 60 years, building a body of work that spanned historical dramas, blockbuster franchises and classical theatre.
Michael Byrne is survived by his former wife, Carole Nimmons, his daughters Tara and Bryony, and his grandchildren Tom, Chloe and Jasmine.