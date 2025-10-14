Michael D'Angelo Archer, celebrated soul musician, dies at 51 after prolonged battle with cancer

Celebrated soul musician D’Angelo has died at 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, US media reports said on Tuesday, October 14. The R&B and neo-soul pioneer was known for blending genres and redefining Black pop music with timeless hits like “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel).

His family, that released a statement, said that he was fighting a battle with cancer. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life... After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D'Angelo, has been called home,” they said.

D'Angelo was an acclaimed R&B singer and won plaudits for albums including his 1995 debut “Brown Sugar,” “Voodoo,” released in 2000 and “Black Messiah” in 2014.

The lead single in Voodoo “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” won him the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. The album was also named the Best R&B Album.

D'Angelo was known for blending styles, as well as an improvisational approach. He was a fan of analog production and favored long jam sessions, and was a serial collaborator.

“Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING,” DJ Premier wrote on X in tribute.

D'Angelo and DJ Premier collaborated on the 1998 single “Devil's Pie.”

Tyler the Creator posted a black and white photograph of D'Angelo on X, while the Alchemist wrote simply “Man. Rest in peace D'Angelo.”

In 2016, former US President Barack Obama included him on one of his official playlists, alongside music legends such as Janet Jackson, Janelle Monáe, and Gary Clark Jr

Fans react D'Angelo's passing prompted immediate social media reactions, with fans remembering the soul musician.

“He wasn’t just an artist; he was a guiding light. His legacy will live on in every artist who strives for authenticity, depth, and a connection beyond the mainstream,” a fan wrote on X.

Another said, “D’Angelo was a true genius.… This is heartbreaking.”

“Rest in Paradise to Michael ‘D’Angelo’ Archer 🕊️ You will truly be missed 🥺”

“My heart aches for Micheal D’Angelo Jr. Both his parents are now gone! We may need to do a Angie/D’Angelo set for #GMBlackAmerica☀️🖤🇺🇸 In death we learn to appreciate life! We just never know….”

Another fan said, ““Brown Sugar” will always be my jam. This powerful Neo Soul pioneer will be missed but never forgotten🙏🏾💕”