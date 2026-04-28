Man who went viral for eating calmly during shooting at White House dinner, cites ‘hygiene’, didn’t want clothes ruined

A man who went viral for remaining seated and continuing to eat his burrata salad during a security scare at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner has now been identified as Michael Glantz, a senior agent at Creative Artists Agency.

What happened at the Washington Hilton that night? The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where guests, including Donald Trump, JD Vance, and senior Cabinet members, were swiftly evacuated after gunshots were reported when an armed individual breached the venue.

Amid the chaos, videos circulated widely showing Glantz calmly eating, even as others took cover.

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Why did Michael Glantz remain seated? Speaking to The New York Times, Glantz explained his reaction: "I’m a New Yorker," he told the Times. “We live with sirens and activity happening all the time. I wasn’t scared. There are hundreds of Secret Service agents hurtling themselves over tables and chairs, and I wanted to watch.”

Also Read | WH dinner attack suspect charged with attempted assassination of Trump

He also addressed criticism over his decision not to take cover: “A lot of people said, ‘Why didn’t you get on the floor? Everybody else at your table and in the room was on the floor,’”

Glantz cited personal reasons for staying put: “First of all, I have a bad back. I couldn’t get on the floor, and if I did get on the floor, they’d have to bring in people to get me off the floor. And No. 2, I’m a hygiene freak. There was no freaking way I was getting in my new tux on the dirty Hilton floor. It was not happening.”

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How did prominent figures react to the viral moment? Journalist Christiane Amanpour confirmed Glantz’s identity on social media, describing him as her agent and praising his composure.

She wrote: “Calm, collected and carrying on in a scary crisis, my super cool agent Michael Glantz. So glad everyone made it safely out of that ballroom.” She later added that Glantz also represents Wolf Blitzer.

Meanwhile, Brian Stelter also identified him online, noting: "CAA super-agent Michael Glantz is the man eating his salad in this viral video,"

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Who is the suspect in the shooting incident? Authorities have taken a suspect, identified as Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, into custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The incident revived memories of the Attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, which also took place at the same hotel, adding to the shock surrounding the event.

In the message, he referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and alluded to grievances related to actions of the Trump administration.

Officials are also reviewing social media activity and conducting interviews with relatives as part of the ongoing investigation.