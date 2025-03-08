Michael Jackson accuser James Safechuck opens up about alleged abuse by late pop singer: ‘Your life is going to be over’

James Safechuck, who has accused late Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, opened up about his traumatic experiences as a child. Safechuck, now 47, recounted the emotional turmoil he faced after welcoming his own children, particularly reflecting on the impact of his alleged abuse at the age of 10.

Struggling with a breakdown Safechuck, in a recent interview with The Times, published on March 7, shared the challenges he encountered when his first child was born in 2010. He described this period as a time of intense emotional struggle, stating, he struggled with a “breakdown.”

Advertisement

He elaborated on the complexities of his feelings, especially regarding the psychological manipulation he experienced from the late pop star. He told the news outlet, “There’s also the childhood brainwashing by your abuser. That you’re the bad one, that it’s all your fault, and the idea that if it gets out, your life is going to be over.”

Challenging the abuser's narrative The birth of his child provided a stark contrast to the manipulative tactics Safechuck alleges Michael Jackson employed. "Michael made you feel like you did it, that it was all your idea. Then you look at your own kid and for the first time you really realise, what? That just makes no sense," Safechuck explained.

"Leaving Neverland" and legal battles Safechuck, along with Wade Robson, came forward with their allegations in the 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland." The documentary detailed their accounts of alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gene Hackman may not have known his wife was deceased. Both died a week apart

The upcoming sequel The sequel to “Leaving Neverland,” titled “Leaving Neverland 2,” is set to premiere in the UK on Channel 4 on March 18, 2025. This sequel is anticipated to delve deeper into Safechuck and Robson’s ongoing legal battles against Michael Jackson's estate.