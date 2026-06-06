Michael Jackson accusers share rare photo before November court showdown: ‘trauma and triumph’

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two of the most prominent men to accuse Michael Jackson of sexual abuse, have shared a new photograph together on social media as they prepare for an upcoming trial involving the late singer's business entities.

The pair, whose allegations were at the centre of HBO's controversial 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, posted a casual selfie online and used the opportunity to express support for one another ahead of their next legal challenge, TMZ reported.

Social Media Posts Highlight Ongoing Support Robson and Safechuck each shared the image on their respective social media accounts, accompanying it with messages reflecting on their friendship and shared experiences.

Wade referred to James as his “brother in trauma and triumph,” while James wrote, “I had a great time with Wade. I can’t thank him enough for his bravery and support. So much love.”

The posts quickly attracted attention, given the pair's long-standing connection through the allegations they have made against the late pop star.

Allegations Featured In Leaving Neverland Robson and Safechuck alleged that Michael Jackson befriended them when they were children and later sexually abused them. Their accounts were detailed in HBO's documentary Leaving Neverland, which generated global discussion following its release.

The documentary focused on the men's personal experiences and the lasting impact they say the alleged abuse had on their lives.

Both men had previously denied that Jackson abused them. In the follow-up documentary After Neverland, they explained that a combination of fear, shame, guilt and affection towards the singer contributed to their decision to remain silent for years.

Robson had also testified in support of Jackson during the singer's 2005 child molestation trial.

Why They Decided To Speak Out Years later, both men publicly came forward with their allegations.

According to previous statements, their decision was not motivated by a desire to criminally implicate Jackson, but rather to share their experiences and raise awareness about the long-term effects of abuse.

Robson told TMZ in 2019 that speaking publicly was about telling their story and helping prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

Their allegations became one of the most widely discussed aspects of Jackson's legacy following the release of Leaving Neverland.

Estate Rejected Allegations Michael Jackson's estate has consistently denied the allegations made by Robson and Safechuck.

Following the release of Leaving Neverland, the estate launched legal action against HBO, seeking $100 million in damages. The estate argued that the network had violated a 1992 agreement connected to the broadcast of a Michael Jackson concert special, which allegedly included a commitment not to "disparage" the singer.

The dispute was eventually resolved, and HBO removed the documentary from its platform in 2024 as part of its settlement with Jackson's estate.

Trial Against Michael Jackson's Companies Set For November The legal battle involving Robson and Safechuck is continuing despite Jackson's death in 2009.

The two men are scheduled to face Michael Jackson's corporate entities — MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures — in court later this year.

Their lawsuit argues that the companies had a responsibility to protect them when they were children and failed in that duty.

A trial date has been set for November, marking the latest chapter in a case that has remained under public scrutiny for years.