Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, has revealed that she has reached a milestone of five years of sobriety after battling heroin and alcohol addiction. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her struggles and celebrated her recovery.

"Today marks five years clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol," Jackson shared in her post. "To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface."

Jackson continued to reflect on the positive impact of sobriety in her life, expressing how it has allowed her to embrace the full spectrum of human experience. "It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust," she said. "I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm."

The video accompanying Jackson's post depicted a powerful visual journey, starting with scenes of her engaging in alcohol consumption and partying, before transitioning to moments of joy, such as dancing with friends. Jackson closed the video with a message of gratitude, emphasizing the importance of showing up for life despite its challenges.

“I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it,” Jackson added.

Her aunt, La Toya Jackson, expressed her pride in her niece’s recovery. In a supportive message shared on social media, La Toya wrote, "Congratulations, Paris. I’m so, so proud of you and your growth, strength, and accomplishments. Helping others that are going through this… Sending you all my love."