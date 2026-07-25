Michael Jordan or LeBron James? Donald Trump picks his favorite, ‘I only like people that like me’

Basketball star LeBron James might be racist, Donald Trump has suggested. The US president made the remark to reporters on Friday afternoon (local time). James announced on July 24 that he'd return for a 24th NBA season.

President Trump was asked about James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was also asked whether James had surpassed Michael Jordan's greatness. Trump called Jordan a personal friend during his response. He speculated about James being racist.

“Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine. I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know, but I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way,” he said.

Trump-James feud These comments extend a lengthy feud between Donald Trump and LeBron James. Back in 2016, James endorsed Hillary Clinton against Trump. James argued America needed a “unifying” rather than a “divisive” president. “We need a president who brings us together and keeps us unified,” James said at that time.

Tensions escalated after Trump canceled the Golden State Warriors' White House invitation. James publicly criticized Trump, calling the move “dishonorable”. “U bum. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James retaliated on social media.

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Trump hit back the following year over James' television interview. In that interview, the basketball player criticized Trump's attacks on kneeling Black athletes then. Since then, Trump has praised Michael Jordan while continuing to target James. He noted Jordan had played golf with him. He has also complimented the legend's character.

In 2018, James said that Trump did not “give a f***” about the American people.

”It's not even a surprise when he says something. It's laughable; it's laughable, and it's scary,” he said then.

“While we cannot change what comes out of that man's mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us that this is not the way,” James added.

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James later endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 election cycle. He also backed Kamala Harris against Trump in 2024. James cited concerns about his children's future when explaining this.

“When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,” he said ahead of the 2024 US election.