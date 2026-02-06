Michael, Susan Dell's $6.25 billion pledge to Trump Accounts — how many children in each US state will benefit?

A couple of months after Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and his wife Susan, pledged $6.25 billion to children aged less than 10 in the US as part of President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation, the couple on Thursday (local time) provided a breakdown of the number of children to benefit across each state.

"Susan and I are proud to anchor Invest America Trump Accounts with $6.25B to jumpstart investment accounts for the next generation. It’s time to give every child a stake in the American Dream," the Dell Technologies founder said on Thursday.

While announcing their pledge in December, the Dells had said they would contribute $250 to 25 million Trump Accounts for children living ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less.

"Combined with the $1,000 federal seed for newborns, thousands of great companies, and many other individuals, we will ensure every child has a head start on building wealth," Michael Dell said on Thursday.

Thursday's announcement by the Dell founder was also shared on Truth Social by Trump.

Also Read | Nike under Trump admin scrutiny over discrimination claims against white staff

How many accounts are being seeded in each state? The Dell founder provided a detailed breakdown of the number of Trump Accounts that will be seeded across 50 US states, providing approximate figures for each state.

Children living in California, Texas, and Florida are set to benefit the most, with 2.9 million, 2.6 million, and 1.4 million accounts being seeded with $250 respectively.

Here's the full list: Alabama - 382,000

Alaska - 60,000

Arizona - 556,000

Arkansas - 239,000

California - 2,900,000

Colorado - 426,000

Connecticut - 247,000

Delaware - 72,000

District of Columbia - 41,000

Florida - 1,400,000

Georgia - 867,000

Hawaii - 101,000

Idaho - 163,000

Illinois - 927,000

Indiana - 539,000

Iowa - 250,000

Kansas - 236,000

Kentucky - 343,000

Louisiana - 358,000

Maine - 86,000

Maryland - 458,000

Massachusetts - 460,000

Michigan - 717,000

Minnesota - 441,000

Mississippi - 232,000

Missouri - 468,000

Montana - 81,000

Nebraska - 163,000

Nevada - 240,000

New Hampshire - 87,000

New Jersey - 686,000

New Mexico - 159,000

New York - 1,300,000

North Carolina - 797,000

North Dakota - 62,000

Ohio - 875,000

Oklahoma - 328,000

Oregon - 289,000

Pennsylvania - 896,000

Rhode Island - 70,000

South Carolina - 389,000

South Dakota - 75,000

Tennessee - 531,000

Texas - 2,600,000

Utah - 326,000

Vermont - 39,000

Virginia - 644,000

Washington - 566,000

West Virginia - 120,000

Wisconsin - 426,000

Wyoming - 44,000

What are Trump Accounts? Created under the One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump Accounts are aimed at helping children who are not 18 yet to invest and create a financially secure future.

American children born after 31 December 2024 and before 1 January 2029 for whom a Trump Account is created will receive $1,000 from the US Department of Treasury, which has to be invested in an index fund.

In addition, parents can contribute up to an additional $5,000 per year total, a limit that includes any annual employer contributions (which are capped at $2,500).