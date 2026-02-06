Michael, Susan Dell's $6.25 billion pledge to Trump Accounts — how many children in each US state will benefit?

A couple of months after Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and his wife Susan, pledged $6.25 billion to children aged less than 10 in the US as part of President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation, the couple on Thursday (local time) provided a breakdown of the number of children to benefit across each state.
"Susan and I are proud to anchor Invest America Trump Accounts with $6.25B to jumpstart investment accounts for the next generation. It’s time to give every child a stake in the American Dream," the Dell Technologies founder said on Thursday.
While announcing their pledge in December, the Dells had said they would contribute $250 to 25 million Trump Accounts for children living ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less.
"Combined with the $1,000 federal seed for newborns, thousands of great companies, and many other individuals, we will ensure every child has a head start on building wealth," Michael Dell said on Thursday.
Thursday's announcement by the Dell founder was also shared on Truth Social by Trump.
The Dell founder provided a detailed breakdown of the number of Trump Accounts that will be seeded across 50 US states, providing approximate figures for each state.
Children living in California, Texas, and Florida are set to benefit the most, with 2.9 million, 2.6 million, and 1.4 million accounts being seeded with $250 respectively.
Alabama - 382,000
Alaska - 60,000
Arizona - 556,000
Arkansas - 239,000
California - 2,900,000
Colorado - 426,000
Connecticut - 247,000
Delaware - 72,000
District of Columbia - 41,000
Florida - 1,400,000
Georgia - 867,000
Hawaii - 101,000
Idaho - 163,000
Illinois - 927,000
Indiana - 539,000
Iowa - 250,000
Kansas - 236,000
Kentucky - 343,000
Louisiana - 358,000
Maine - 86,000
Maryland - 458,000
Massachusetts - 460,000
Michigan - 717,000
Minnesota - 441,000
Mississippi - 232,000
Missouri - 468,000
Montana - 81,000
Nebraska - 163,000
Nevada - 240,000
New Hampshire - 87,000
New Jersey - 686,000
New Mexico - 159,000
New York - 1,300,000
North Carolina - 797,000
North Dakota - 62,000
Ohio - 875,000
Oklahoma - 328,000
Oregon - 289,000
Pennsylvania - 896,000
Rhode Island - 70,000
South Carolina - 389,000
South Dakota - 75,000
Tennessee - 531,000
Texas - 2,600,000
Utah - 326,000
Vermont - 39,000
Virginia - 644,000
Washington - 566,000
West Virginia - 120,000
Wisconsin - 426,000
Wyoming - 44,000
Created under the One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump Accounts are aimed at helping children who are not 18 yet to invest and create a financially secure future.
American children born after 31 December 2024 and before 1 January 2029 for whom a Trump Account is created will receive $1,000 from the US Department of Treasury, which has to be invested in an index fund.
In addition, parents can contribute up to an additional $5,000 per year total, a limit that includes any annual employer contributions (which are capped at $2,500).
According to official estimates, at the age of 18, Americans who have had a Trump account will have $6,000 with zero contributions per year, $19,000 with $250 per year, and $271,000 with the maximum contribution of $5,000 per year.