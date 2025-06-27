Michelle and Barack Obama: Former First Lady explains why people assume a divorce, 'We don't Instagram every…'

In a recent podcast, Michelle Obama spoke openly about public reactions to her marriage to Barack Obama. On NPR’s Wild Card episode aired June 26, she shared how any small thing they say or do quickly becomes news.

Joking about rumours of their breakup, she said people panic just because they weren’t seen on date nights.

Michelle laughed, saying it’s not the “apocalypse” just because they didn’t share every moment online.

Now more outspoken, Michelle is embracing this new phase of life, while still facing constant public attention on her private moments.

"You know, the fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumours of the end of our marriage," USA Today quoted Michelle as saying.

"It's like, OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We're 60 y'all… You just are not going to know what we're doing every minute of the day, you know?" she added.

Michelle Obama skipped Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Her office stated she would not attend the event while former President Barack Obama did.

This marked her second absence from a high-profile event involving Trump, following her skipping Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9. Her decision broke with tradition, as former first ladies typically attend.

The absence sparked rumours, particularly about marital discord with Barack Obama, even though some speculated bitterness toward Trump.

Michelle later addressed this on her podcast "IMO" in April. She said it was a personal choice, not a reflection of her marriage.

"My decision to skip the inauguration, or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me, were met with such ridicule and criticism," she said in April.

"People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason. They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart," she added.

Michelle and Barack Obama's love story It was 1989. Michelle Robinson, a lawyer at Sidley Austin in Chicago, was assigned to mentor Barack Obama, a summer intern. Michelle was impressed by Barack’s confidence and humour during their first lunch date at a Baskin-Robbins.