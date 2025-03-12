Michelle Obama discusses divorce, marriage challenges in a new podcast amid separation rumours with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama is launching a new podcast called “IMO” (In My Opinion) with her brother, Craig Robinson. The two will candidly discuss life, relationships and personal experiences.

The show aims to bring warmth, honesty and connection during what Michelle calls “confusing and lonely times”. The siblings will also interview celebrities and answer questions from listeners.

In the podcast’s trailer, Michelle Obama shares her belief in the power of vulnerability and openness. She says that by being real about life’s struggles like parenting, marriage challenges or dating, people can feel less alone and more equipped to handle life.

The New York Times, in its early review, reveals that the first two episodes touch on Robinson’s divorce and Michelle Obama’s initial reluctance about Barack Obama running for president.

Actress Issa Rae joins them in the second episode to discuss maintaining adult friendships. Michelle also opens up about finally driving again after years under Secret Service protection.

Produced by the Obamas’ company, Higher Ground, the podcast promises honest, funny and insightful conversations. Weekly guests will include stars like Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Tyler Perry and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Each episode aims to offer life lessons and laughter. The podcast will start airing on March 12 (local time). The podcast will be available in both audio and video formats.

Michelle and Barack Obama divorce rumours Despite ongoing divorce rumours, Michelle and Barack Obama remain together. These rumours resurfaced recently due to Michelle’s absence from high-profile events. However, there’s no confirmation behind the speculation.

On Valentine's Day 2025, Barack Obama hinted his partnership with Michelle was still strong.

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away,” the former US president wrote on social media while wishing his wife.