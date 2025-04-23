Michelle Obama reveals Barack’s basketball injury before major speech: ‘Needed 30 stitches’

Former US President Barack Obama once needed “30 stitches” moments before a major speech, his wife Michelle Obama recalled in a recent podcast she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson.

The former First Lady explained that her husband sustained a basketball-related injury on his lower lip while at the White House during his first term. These remarks were made during Wednesday's podcast episode of IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

Remembering the embarrassing 2010 incident and the unheeded warnings she had given, Michelle Obama said, “I’m always like, ‘Be careful playing basketball. You shouldn’t be playing now. You have a real important job.’”

Further narrating the ordeal, the 61-year-old added, “And literally, he’s coming in [the White House] with a gauze thing on his lip. He needed like 30-something stitches."

Describing that the time of injury was critical as Barack Obama had to appear for a major speech, she recalled reprimanding him for ignoring the importance of the situation and playing like a kid.

“He had some major speech on Monday, and I was like, ‘This is what I’m saying. You know, you’re playing like you’re 10 and now your lip is split,” Michelle Obama said about Barack Obama's reckless behaviour.

However, as per New York Post, Michelle Obama had exaggerated the number of stitches President Obama received.

For the busted lip injury, Barack Obama was treated with around 12 stitches to close the wound. Following this nerve-wracking episode, Michelle Obama revealed that she tried to restrict her husband from playing hoops while he was serving as the commander in chief.

Michelle Obama dismisses divorce rumours In a previous podcast, Craig Robinson revealed that he was sceptical about his sister’s relationship with Barack Obama when they began dating. Craig admitted that while he was unsure about his sister's partner, his mother, Miriam Robinson, was pleased that Michelle's boyfriend was tall.