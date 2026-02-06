Michelle Obama's Becoming sees 13,000% jump in views as Melania film hits cinemas

In early February 2026, two very different documentaries about American first ladies dominated public discussion. The release of 'Melania', a new film about the current first lady, Melania Trump, was met with a sharp reaction that pushed many viewers back to 'Becoming', Michelle Obama’s 2020 documentary.

Michelle Obama documentary surges as Melania struggles 'Becoming', which follows former first lady Michelle Obama on her book tour and explores her life after leaving the White House, saw an extraordinary increase in viewership. Between 30 January and 1 February, the film was streamed for more than 47.5 million minutes in the United States.

That was an increase of more than 13,000 per cent compared with the previous weekend, when it was watched for just 354,000 minutes, according to data from analytics company Luminate.

The surge pushed 'Becoming' back into the top ranks of Netflix’s most-watched films, a notable achievement for a documentary first released more than five years earlier. Some social media users also reported efforts on platforms like TikTok to stream the film repeatedly, in an apparent response to Melania’s launch.

At the same time, 'Melania' opened in cinemas across the United States. Directed by Brett Ratner and licensed by Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary had a production budget of around $40 million and a marketing spend of about $35 million.

In its first weekend, it earned approximately $7 million at the US box office — the strongest opening for a documentary in the past decade.

Despite that seemingly strong start, the film struggled to find an audience abroad. In the United Kingdom, it debuted at number 29 at the box office, and in Australia it opened at number 31, both modest positions for a widely publicised release.

Critical reaction to 'Melania' was overwhelmingly negative. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it had a 5 per cent critics’ rating, while Becoming holds 93 per cent.

Critics described the film as superficial, overly flattering to its subject, and lacking in critical depth. One reviewer for The Guardian called it a “gilded trash remake”, while others compared it unfavourably with classic propaganda films.

Audience response showed a different pattern, with some polls giving it high viewer scores, though analysts and commentators have raised questions about how these were generated and whether bulk ticket purchases or coordinated ratings played a part.

The timing of the release was also controversial. On 4 February, Melania Trump appeared at the White House with freed Israeli-American hostages, including Aviva and Keith Siegel, and spoke to reporters about her film, which includes footage of her efforts to secure her husband’s release. She claimed the appearance was not a promotion for the documentary, but it drew wide attention.

Meanwhile, some cinemas reported pushback on screening 'Melania'. An Oregon theatre said Amazon had pulled the film from its schedule after staff posted a satirical message on their marquee.

The contrasting fortunes of these two films — one a polished, warmly received look at life after the White House, the other a high-budget, divisive portrait of a current first lady — have become part of a broader cultural conversation.