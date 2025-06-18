Michelle Obama’s loving message to Barack days after ending divorce rumours: ‘He has always been there, no matter what’

Just weeks after shutting down persistent divorce rumors, Michelle Obama took to social media with a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Barack Obama — reaffirming their enduring bond and silencing speculation once again.

In a post shared Sunday, the former First Lady posted a nostalgic photo of the couple with their daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, from their childhood years. “I love looking back at photos like this of when our girls were younger,” Michelle wrote. “@BarackObama has always been there for us no matter what — even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders. We’ve always been so grateful.”

A message for fathers everywhere She ended the note with a warm Father’s Day message: “To Barack and all the dads and father-figures celebrating today, Happy Father’s Day! ❤️”

Addressing the rumors head-on The touching message comes shortly after Michelle addressed growing speculation about trouble in her marriage. In a candid appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast in early May, she firmly dispelled the rumors. “If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it,” she said. “I would be problem-solving in public. I’m not a martyr.”

Michelle, who now co-hosts the “IMO” podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, further emphasised that her family is open and communicative. “My family would know, Craig would know. I'm not one of those people who hides,” she added.

Inauguration absence fuels speculation The speculation about her marriage was partly fueled by her decision to skip Donald Trump’s second inauguration, which she addressed for the first time in April. Speaking on her podcast, she said, “My decision to skip the inauguration — or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me — were met with such ridicule and criticism.” She stressed that the decision had nothing to do with her relationship with Barack: “People couldn’t believe I was saying no for any other reason. They had to assume my marriage was falling apart.”

Michelle also opened up about therapy and the importance of setting boundaries — a theme that resonates in her recent posts. “Going through therapy is getting me to look at the fact that maybe, maybe finally I’m good enough,” she said. “It’s a muscle that you have to build… and I want my girls to start practicing different strategies for saying 'no.'”