Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, marking the second time in two weeks she has skipped a significant event with former US leaders and their spouses. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, along with their wives, are confirmed to attend.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed the former president’s attendance, but announced, "Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration." No reason was provided for her decision to skip the event.

Other key figures attending While Michelle Obama will be absent, former Presidents Bush, Clinton, and Obama will join the inauguration, along with their spouses. "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies," according to the statement released by his office. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, as well as George W. Bush and Laura Bush, are also confirmed to attend, according to their respective offices.

Michelle Obama’s absence is notable considering that she campaigned against Trump in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections. She actively supported Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, giving an emotional speech in Michigan where she emphasized the risks to women’s rights should Trump return to power. She challenged men to vote for Harris, underscoring the importance of electing the first female president.

Historical context All three former presidents and their spouses, including Hillary Clinton, attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, despite her losing to him in the 2016 election. Former President Jimmy Carter also attended that ceremony.