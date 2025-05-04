Michelle Obama shuts down divorce rumors yet again: ‘Everyone would know if ...’

Michelle Obama once again spoke out about the persistent rumors regarding her marriage to former President Barack Obama. She addressed speculation that their relationship might be facing difficulties, emphasising that if there were any issues, they wouldn't be kept secret.

"If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," Obama told host on The Diary of a CEO podcast. She added that her family, including her brother Craig Robinson, co-host of the IMO podcast, would also be aware if there were any marital problems. "I would be problem-solving in public," she noted, underscoring that she is not one to hide personal struggles. "I'm not a martyr," she clarified.

Her brother, Robinson, who has appeared on several of her podcasts, jokingly said that if Michelle and Barack were having marital problems, he would be hosting a podcast with the former president (Barack Obama)." The lighthearted comment added a personal touch to the discussion.

Rumors of divorce amid inauguration absence This isn’t the first time Michelle Obama has addressed speculation about her marriage. The rumors resurfaced after she opted to skip President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January. In a previous episode of "IMO" with Robinson and actress Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Obama explained why she made that decision. "My decision to skip the inauguration – or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me – were met with such ridicule and criticism," she shared.

Michelle Obama elaborated on how people assumed her marriage to Barack Obama was on the rocks due to her absence at the inauguration. "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason. They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart," she explained.

Prioritizing herself and making personal choices Reflecting on her decision, Michelle Obama emphasised that it was a moment of personal growth. "I'm here really trying to own my life and intentionally practice making the choice that was right for me," she said. "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that 'was right,' or was perceived as right, but do the things that were right for me."

She also spoke about how she has changed her approach to meeting others' expectations. "You know, as a box-checking person who has been checking her whole life, doing the right thing, trying to always be an example, always going high … I think I just told myself, 'I think I've done enough of that,'" she reflected. "So let me start now."

Barack Obama’s personality complements Michelle’s While discussing their relationship dynamics, Michelle Obama revealed that her and Barack's differences make them stronger as a couple. "When I met Barack Obama, he showed up in my life as the opposite of a box checker, but somebody that I describe in my book as an 'ultimate swerver.' He did nothing by the book," she said. "He was brilliant and interesting." She highlighted that their contrasting personalities actually contribute to their compatibility.