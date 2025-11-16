Michelle Obama sparks debate, says America ‘isn’t ready’ for a woman president, claims US resists female leadership

Former first lady Michelle Obama has sparked new debate over gender and leadership, declaring that the United States is still not prepared to elect a woman to the Oval Office. Michelle Obama made the remarks while promoting her new book The Look at a November 5 event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

‘We ain’t ready’ Speaking with actor Tracee Ellis Ross during the event — later posted on Michelle Obama’s YouTube channel — the former first lady said the 2024 election proved the country remains resistant to female leadership.

“As we saw in the past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Michelle Obama, 61, said.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not.”

Criticism of male resistance to female leadership When asked whether her experience in the White House opened the door for a woman president, Michelle Obama said many men still refuse to accept female authority.

“You know, we got a lot of growing up to do,” she said. “There’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

Support for Kamala Harris in 2024 Michelle Obama backed former Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 presidential bid, which ultimately failed against Donald Trump. Last year, she urged voters to support Harris, warning that Trump posed a threat to the country.

About “The Look” Obama’s new book "The Look", co-authored with her longtime stylist, explores fashion, identity and the pressures placed on women in public life. It includes photos from her years in the spotlight and essays about her choices as the first Black woman to serve as first lady.

“‘The Look’ is about more than fashion. It’s about confidence. It’s about identity. It’s about the power of authenticity,” Michelle Obama said.

“My hope is that this book sparks conversation and reflection about the ways we see ourselves — and the way our society defines beauty.”

She also addresses the scrutiny women in politics face, noting they are often judged more on appearance than leadership ability.