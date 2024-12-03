A disturbing incident unfolded after a United Airlines flight from Cancun to Los Angeles, where a passenger hurled racist insults at an Indian-American family during the shuttle bus transfer from the gate.

The confrontation, captured on camera by wedding photographer Pervez Taufiq, allegedly began during the flight when Taufiq's 11-year-old son checked in with the woman seated next to him. The woman reportedly became irritated and interrogated the boy, asking if he was Indian. The situation escalated when the family reached the terminal and boarded the shuttle bus.

In the video, the woman is seen becoming increasingly hostile, shouting at the family and using derogatory language. "Your family is from India, you have no respect for the rules, you think you can push everyone. That’s what you think you are. You guys are f***g crazy," she yelled. When Taufiq confronted her, she retorted with racist remarks, including calling him a “tandoori stinky a” and making offensive comments about his nationality.

Taufiq, who was born in the United States, explained that he was an American citizen, but the woman dismissed his statement, insisting, “You’re not American. Not originally, no. You’re from ... India.” The altercation continued as Taufiq asked if the woman wanted to see his passport to prove his citizenship.

As the situation worsened, several other passengers intervened to defend the family, with some confirming the woman's role as the instigator. United Airlines staff was called to intervene, and security escorted the woman off the shuttle bus. A bystander corroborated Taufiq's account, stating the woman had been harassing the family.

Taufiq also claimed the woman appeared intoxicated during the incident, both in-flight and afterward. Following the altercation, United Airlines reportedly banned the woman from future flights.

In a statement, Taufiq expressed his shock and disappointment: “Mortified we just went through this. This lady was harassing our son on the flight… Blown away these types of people still exist. As photographers, we have seen a lot of, but this is one we could have done without.”

United Airlines has yet to release a formal statement on the incident, but the actions of its employees and passengers were applauded for addressing the racist behavior swiftly.