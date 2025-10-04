Michigan Church Shooting: Bodycam video shows police confronting suspect Thomas Jacob Sanford after deadly attack

The Michigan police have released a video capturing the intense moments when they confronted Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, who is accused of ramming his truck into a Michigan chapel, opening fire on hundreds of worshipers and setting the church ablaze, which resulted in four deaths and eight injuries last week.

According to police, he was fatally shot in the parking lot outside the building roughly eight minutes after the attack started.

Shown during a Friday press conference, the footage depicts two officers sprinting toward the suspect in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot in Grand Blanc. As they approach, they command him to drop his weapon, shouting "shoot him" and "get back" before discharging at least eight rounds. At the end of the brief video, the suspect's body is visible lying on the ground.

US military records indicate that Sanford was an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marine Corps between 2004 and 2008. During a Monday news conference, police and other officials shared few additional details about Sanford’s background. As per Reuters, Reuben Coleman, the acting special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Detroit field office, mentioned, “The FBI is investigating this as an act of targeted violence, and we are continuing to work to determine a motive.”

Township Police Chief William Renye mentioned that Sanford had previous arrests but did not provide further information.

Sanford ‘hated people of the Mormon faith’ White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday that Sanford hatred Mormons. She told "Fox & Friends", “Based on my conversations with the FBI director, all they know right now is this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith, and they are trying to understand more about this, how premeditated it was, how much planning went into it, whether he left a note. All of those questions have yet to be answered, but certainly will be answered by the FBI.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that Burton City Council candidate Kris Johns said he had spoken with Sanford about a week earlier, and that Sanford had referred to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as “the antichrist”.

Johns noted to the paper that they didn’t talk about politics, but he had noticed a campaign sign for President Donald Trump displayed on Sanford's fence. A Google Maps image also shows a Trump sign at the address listed online as belonging to Sanford.

According to The New York Times, Sanford’s hostility toward the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was rooted in a breakup with a devout Mormon girlfriend more than ten years ago, as recounted by two longtime friends and others familiar with him.