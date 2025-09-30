Michigan Church shooting: Suspect Thomas Jacob Sanford’s father apologizes to victims' families

Thomas Sanford, father of Thomas Jacob Sanford, who allegedly attacked a Grand Blanc Township church, in Michigan, expressed deep remorse to the victims’ families. Four people were killed and eight injured when his son rammed a truck into the church, opened fire, and allegedly set a fire. 

Written By Ravi Hari
Published30 Sep 2025, 02:40 AM IST
Nurses who are on strike hold signs in support of the community following a shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in front of Henry Ford Genesys Hospital on September 29, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Emily Elconin/Getty Images/AFP
Nurses who are on strike hold signs in support of the community following a shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in front of Henry Ford Genesys Hospital on September 29, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Emily Elconin/Getty Images/AFP

Thomas Sanford, father of Thomas Jacob Sanford, who allegedly carried out a deadly attack at a Grand Blanc Township church, expressed deep remorse to the families affected by the tragedy.

In a phone interview with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, Sanford said Monday (September 29), “I feel terrible about all the families that have been hurt and they're under the same crap that I'm going under, that my wife and I are going under. I apologize for that.”

Details of the attack

Authorities report that Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, rammed his pickup truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Sunday morning services before exiting the vehicle and opening fire with an assault rifle. Investigators also believe he set a fire that destroyed parts of the church. Four congregants were killed and eight others were wounded. The suspect was later killed in a gunfight with police.

Father avoids speculation

When asked about what may have motivated his son, Sanford refrained from speculating. “The only thing I can say is that it was my son that did it,” he said. “As far as why? Irrelevant. It happened. We're dealing with it. It's been a nightmare.”

Community in mourning

The Grand Blanc community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the attack, as law enforcement and emergency services investigate the incident and support grieving families.

