Michigan Democrat moves to impeach RFK Jr. for spreading conspiracy theories, harmful vaccine policies, research cuts

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens formally filed articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing actions she says have endangered public health and gutted lifesaving medical research.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Stevens wrote:

"Today, I formally introduced articles of impeachment against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. RFK Jr. has turned his back on science and the safety of the American people. Michiganders cannot take another day of his chaos."

She continued, “Lifesaving research: gutted. Vaccines: restricted. Science: ignored. Enough is enough. RFK Jr. must be removed from office.”

Stevens highlighted what she described as Kennedy’s reckless policies and conspiracy-driven decisions:

"RFK Jr. has been putting Michiganders’ health at risk with his conspiracy theories turned pseudo policies. I’ve had enough of it. Which is why I’m filing articles of impeachment against the HHS Secretary. He’s gotta go."

She also stated, “Conspiracy theorists don’t belong in the Cabinet. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has consistently posed a threat to our country’s health, and he must be held accountable.”

Impeachment cites cuts to critical research Rep. Haley Stevens’ articles of impeachment against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accuse him of abdication of duty by drastically cutting funding for vital medical research. She claims targeted programs include:

-Cancer research

-Childhood cancer research

-Research on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

-Studying how to combat addiction

-Vaccine restrictions and conspiracy policies

Stevens’ filing highlights RFK Jr.’s controversial actions on vaccines, which she says have endangered public health:

-Failing to uphold commitments to the Senate HELP Committee regarding public health priorities

-Pushing unfounded claims aimed at restricting access to Tylenol

-Cancelling research on mRNA vaccines and vaccine hesitancy

-Closing centers designed to prevent future pandemics

-Hiring known vaccine skeptic David Geier to investigate discredited autism-vaccine theories

-Overseeing a panel vote to drop the universal infant Hepatitis B vaccine recommendation

Alleged mismanagement of FDA and CDC The impeachment filing also cites Kennedy’s failures in overseeing federal health agencies:

-Firing all members of the CDC’s vaccine expert panel

-Politicizing the FDA, calling it a “sock puppet,” and causing staffing shortages that limited agency functionality

-Suggesting the elimination of entire FDA departments

-Ending public comment for HHS rulemaking, restricting health experts’ involvement and reducing transparency

Stevens stated, “Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned his back on science, on public health, and on the American people — spreading conspiracies and lies, driving up costs, and putting lives at risk. “Under his watch, families are less safe and less healthy, people are paying more for care, lifesaving research has been gutted, and vaccines have been restricted. He has driven up health care costs while tearing down the scientific institutions that keep Michiganders and families across America safe. His actions are reckless, his leadership is harmful, and his tenure has become a direct threat to our nation’s health and security. Congress cannot and will not stand by while one man dismantles decades of medical progress.”