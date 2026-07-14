Michigan links cyclosporiasis outbreak to lettuce, green salads as cases surge past 2,600

Health officials in Michigan said on Monday that lettuce or other greens can be the source of the outbreak of cyclosporiasis in the United States, as per a report by Reuters.

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in the state have shot up to 2,640 cases, which shows an increase of 1,000 cases since its last update on Friday.

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A total of 44 cases of hospitalisation were reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and there have been no deaths reported yet.

The infection, which occurs through contaminated water or food, has spread through the state rapidly after it began in May, and now has been detected in a number of states.

Although the investigation currently points to contaminated green salads or lettuce, researchers have not yet ruled out other food items. No specific type of grower, supplier, or produce has been linked to the outbreak, the Michigan health authorities said, as per Reuters.

Earlier outbreaks of the disease were linked to raspberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas and salad mixes, Reuters reported.

Outbreaks have earlier occurred with fresh food items like bagged salad mixes as well as some herbs.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that cyclosporiasis infections generally increase during the months of spring and summer, the season which runs from May through August.

As per the CDC website on 9 July, 843 individuals across 31 states were afflicted with the infection, 86 of them requiring hospitalisation. At that time, the CDC had said that around 1,500 more cases were required for more analysis and confirmation.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms The symptoms usually manifest within several days of eating the contaminated food, and include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue. If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to a month or longer and may recur after symptoms initially subside, the CDC said.

The CDC has said that its surveillance figures include only laboratory-confirmed cases reported by states while state data may include both probable and confirmed cases, potentially resulting in higher case counts.

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The CDC also said that people aged between five and 99 were among the confirmed cases.

Midwest the epicenter The US Midwest has been the epicenter of the outbreak, as per a report by Bloomberg, with Michigan itself reporting around 1,562 cases on Friday, which was a 25 per cent jump from the previous day. Other states like Illinois and New York were also seeing rising rates, the publication reported.

How to stay safe Dr. Erika Noel, an assistant professor at Hawaii's medical school and a pediatrician on the island of Kauai, spoke to the Associated Press regarding how people can stay safe:

When washing items like cilantro and basil, separate the leaves. For green onions, cut off the roots, remove the outer layer and run them under water while rubbing the surface. Cooking produce to an internal temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) or higher will kill cyclospora. 2. Research shows that washing fruits and vegetables in vinegar can be helpful. Vinegar won't kill the parasite but can help remove it. Noel recommends submerging produce in a bowl filled with three parts water and one part vinegar and swishing it around for a few minutes. Using a salad spinner to rinse with water can help get rid of the vinegary taste.

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3. Noel also suggests opting for a head of lettuce and removing the outer layer over buying pre-mixed salad and washing individual leaves.

4. Scrub the outside of melons before cutting through, since the knife can carry germs from the rind into the fruit inside.

5. Peel fruits and vegetables as much as possible.

6. Don't forget to wash cutting boards and countertops.

With agency inputs