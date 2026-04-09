Michigan man detained after wife mysteriously disappears at sea in Bahamas — What happened?

Bahamian authorities have arrested a Michigan man following the disappearance of his wife at sea over the weekend, officials confirmed on Wednesday (April 8), as per Reuters report. Search and rescue efforts for the woman were called off after extensive operations.

Brian Hooker, 59, was taken into custody in Abaco around 7:30 p.m. local time, the Royal Bahamas Police said.

“We took him into custody around 7:30 p.m. this evening in Abaco for additional questioning based on some probable cause we have,” said Advardo Dames, assistant commissioner of police. “He's been taken into custody as a suspect. He's been arrested.”

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Hooker has not yet been charged, and it remains unclear if he has legal representation.

Search efforts called off Authorities called off rescue operations on Tuesday and began recovery efforts in the area where Lynette Hooker, 55, went missing.

“The RBDF, along with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, conducted extensive search efforts between Elbow Cay and mainland Abaco,” said a spokesperson for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. “The United States Coast Guard also assisted by providing aerial surveillance. Despite these efforts, there were no confirmed sightings.”

The spokesperson added that only a flotation device was discovered along the shoreline during the search.

Disappearance account Lynette Hooker went missing on April 4 while traveling with her husband in the Abacos. Brian Hooker told police they departed Hope Town, Abaco, around 7:30 p.m. EDT on an 8-foot (2.4m) hard-bottom dinghy headed for Elbow Cay.

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According to the police report, Brian Hooker said his wife fell overboard with the boat's keys, causing the vessel’s engine to shut off before strong currents carried her away.

“Hooker paddled to shore after losing sight of his wife,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. “After arriving on shore, he informed an individual of the incident, and the police were alerted.”

Social Media Statement Before his arrest, Brian Hooker posted on Facebook expressing his anguish over the incident: