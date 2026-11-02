Michigan Senate race: Democrat endorses Republican after bitter feud with Abdul El-Sayed | What led to stunning switch?

A Democrat in Michigan stunned many when she reportedly endorsed the Republican candidate in Michigan as a spat with her own party's candidate Abdul El-Sayed escalated just days before the vote.

According to the Associated Press, Haley Stevens, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s former opponent in the US Senate primary, stunned party officials Sunday by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers as Democratic tensions boiled.

Stevens endorsed Rogers after attending a Detroit church service with him.

Haley Stevens is a sitting congresswoman who lost out on the Democratic Senate nomination to El-Sayed.

"I don't belong in Abdul's campaign," she said in a video posted to X. She added, "Who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now."

El-Sayed dismissed the endorsement when asked about it by reporters later Sunday, saying he's focused on issues voters care about, such as the high cost of living.

“At the end of the day I actually don’t think about Haley Stevens," he said, adding later: “None of this matters."

What triggered the stunning switch? The Democratic primary was among the most bitter this year. Each candidate accused the other of making personal attacks.

Stevens' remarkable show of support for the President Donald Trump-backed candidate in the tightly contested race comes after she was uninvited to a joint event the same day with El-Sayed, who defeated the congresswoman by a slim margin in the August primary, AP reported.

“Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away," Stevens said in a video announcing the endorsement, which led her top aide to quit. “And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

According to the report, tensions between the two Democrats have festered since the primary. Stevens is a staunch supporter of Israel, while El-Sayed is a fierce critic of the US ally.

He has also been criticised by some in the community for past remarks regarding a Michigan synagogue attack and for appearances with controversial streamer Hasan Piker.

According to The BBC, the public feud between Stevens, a centrist Democrat, and El-Sayed, who represents the party's left-wing, boiled as Stevens called on El-Sayed to denounce a campaign advert from an outside liberal group that linked US support for Israel with high prices.

El-Sayed criticised the advert and said he had nothing to do with its contents. He took particular offense to an outside group’s ad accusing him of disrespecting women.

Although Stevens pledged after the primary to help El-Sayed however she could, the two have not appeared together publicly since a unity breakfast two days after his primary win.

Last week Stevens’ fiance told The Detroit News that he would vote for Rogers. Stevens later appeared on CNN to reaffirm her support for El-Sayed but urged his campaign to “shut out the hate and call it out.”

But on Friday, after The Associated Press reported on the planned joint appearance, Stevens released a lengthy statement calling on El-Sayed to condemn an ad by an independent left-wing group that linked US support for Israel to high grocery prices.

“Abdul promises to get money out of politics,” Stevens wrote. “He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

El-Sayed responded: “So while Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago, let’s all focus on the task at hand.”

He made clear the ad was not made by his campaign and said “I do not agree with the contents of that ad.

Democrats left shocked Michigan Democratic leaders were left shocked. With just less than 48 hours to go before Election Day, a party that had spent months trying to unite behind its Senate nominee was suddenly grappling with an extraordinary defection in one of this year's most important races.

El-Sayed, a former Michigan public health official, is facing Rogers, an ex-congressman, for the seat held by the retiring Democrat, Gary Peters. Keeping Michigan in Democratic hands is vital to the party’s effort to win a Senate majority for the final two years of Trump’s second term.

Stevens and El-Sayed were originally scheduled to attend church together along with other Michigan and national Democrats including South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, an institution in party politics who backed Stevens in the primary but is now supporting El-Sayed.

Democrats hoped it would be a show of unity as they worked to boost turnout in the Detroit area, where concerns have lingered about enthusiasm among Black and Jewish voters in key Democratic strongholds.

Instead, Stevens swayed to gospel music alongside Rogers in the pews at Perfecting Church, while El-Sayed was a few miles away at a different house of worship campaigning alongside prominent Democrats, including Clyburn. The Associated Press attended both services as the dramatic split-screen unfolded.

‘I’m not turning my back on Democrats’ After the church service north of Detroit, where Stevens and her fiance Jason Turkish worshipped with Rogers and his wife, Kristi, the congresswoman told reporters, “I’m not turning my back on Democrats. It is this one vote.”

Rogers, standing beside her, said he was “honored” by her support.

Their appearance came days after Stevens publicly reaffirmed she would vote for her party's nominee.

It also led her longtime chief of staff to resign, with a number of staff members expected to follow soon, according to a person familiar with the developments who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

“We are shocked and heartbroken,” the aide said in a statement.

'Despicable betrayal' The state party chair, Curtis Hertel, said Stevens' endorsement “shows that she has abandoned everything she claims to care about.”

“We reject the attempts by Stevens and bad-faith actors to divide our party and undermine our momentum," Hertel wrote, and won't let such 11th-hour “distractions” deter the campaign. Hertel later wrote that Stevens "is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who supported Stevens in the primary, denounced her endorsement of Rogers.

“This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens,” Schumer wrote in a social media post.

Dingell says she disinvited Stevens after it became ‘distracting’

Among the Democrats who joined El-Sayed at church Sunday morning were U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who dropped out of the Senate primary before voting began.

Dingell, a senior Democratic figure in the state who helped organize the planned joint appearance, said she asked Stevens not to attend and that Stevens told her she would abide by that.

“I'm the one who pulled it, because it had become way too distracting," Dingell said in an interview before Stevens appeared with Rogers. “This is not how I was going to spend my weekend before the election, to be perfectly frank.”

In the August primary, Stevens defeated El-Sayed in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and neighboring Oakland County, drawing support from Black and Jewish voters who are important parts of the Democratic coalition.

Early voting for Tuesday's election has been underway since Oct. 24. As of Friday, more than 1.8 million people had already voted in Michigan.

Michigan Senate race The Michigan Senate race is considered by analysts to be one of the tightest in Tuesday's midterm elections. It is one of a handful of battleground contests that will ultimately decide control of the Senate.