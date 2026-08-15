Michigan series of killings leave six dead, including suspected gunman; police launch probe

A series of killings in Michigan's Missaukee County, left five people, including the perpetrator, dead on Friday (local time), as per law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press.

When the Michigan State Police were responding to reports of a shooting at a Missauke County home, which is around 169 miles northwest of Detroit, they found three individuals dead and a fourth one wounded, as per their statement.

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The injured person was taken to a hospital.

Chad Hickman, the perpetrator, fled the scene before law enforcement officials could arrive. When the police was searching for him, that is when they found a fourth person dead in a different home.

When authorities discovered Hickman's vehicle in a wooded area near the Whitlock Lake, it led them to his body and also that of another individual.

Police had originally said that they were investigating a shooting. No information has yet been released about how each person died. No information has also been shared on whether the deceased individuals were related to each other.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” Lt. Ashley Miller said in a statement. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

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The name and age of the victims are not being released until their family members are notified of their passing, the police said, as per AP.

The shooting is being investigated. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.