Michigan shooting LIVE: 1 killed, 9 injured at Mormon church; Donald Trump says ‘Another targeted attack on Christians’

Michigan shooting LIVE: A shooter opened fire at a Mormon church in Michigan, injuring multiple people, on Sunday. According to the police, the shooter has been killed, and there is no threat to the public. However, the church is currently on fire.

The shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 80 kilometres north of Detroit.

1 killed, 9 injured Police said one person was killed and nine were injured in a shooting, other than the suspect. Authorities have not released details on the victims' conditions.

‘Another targeted attack on Christians’: Donald Trump US President Donald Trump denounced a shooting and fire at a Mormon church as “another targeted attack on Christians”.

“The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he added.

Here's what the police said: Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a post on Facebook, urging people to avoid the area.

About the Mormon church The Mormon church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah's Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H Oaks, per church protocol.