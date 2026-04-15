Michigan weather: Two tornadoes, 80+ MPH winds, heavy rain bring widespread outages

Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in West Michigan late Tuesday night as a powerful line of severe thunderstorms swept across the region, according to reports citing the National Weather Service Grand Rapids MI.

The storms moved through parts of southwest Michigan during the evening and overnight hours, producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and large hail in some areas. Officials said the system was part of a broader severe weather outbreak that brought wind gusts exceeding 80 mph in isolated locations, along with reports of golf ball-sized hail.

Otsego tornado The first tornado was confirmed in the Otsego area near Kalamazoo County. According to the National Weather Service and local media reports, the tornado touched down around midnight and tracked through downtown Otsego before moving into nearby Plainwell. Significant structural damage was reported along its path, including damaged homes, businesses, and destroyed outbuildings. One resident reported a greenhouse was completely leveled while their home remained largely intact.

Carson City tornado A second tornado struck the Carson City area in Montcalm County, where it caused severe damage to a dairy farm. Multiple barns were destroyed and hundreds of cattle were reportedly set loose as the storm passed through. Emergency responders worked through the night to contain livestock and assess damage. No injuries have been reported so far in either tornado event.

Ongoing impacts and response The storms also produced widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across portions of West Michigan, increasing concerns about flooding as rivers and streams remain elevated from recent rainfall events. Thousands of residents were left without power Wednesday morning due to downed trees and power lines, prompting extensive restoration efforts by utility crews.

The National Weather Service has deployed survey teams to the affected areas to determine the strength and exact paths of the tornadoes, as well as to distinguish tornado damage from straight-line wind damage.

Additional thunderstorms are expected later Wednesday, with southern Michigan facing a continued risk of severe weather. Officials are urging residents to remain weather-aware as the active pattern continues.

NWS warns of severe storm risk across Southwest Michigan through week The National Weather Service Grand Rapids MI has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for southwest Michigan, warning of active and potentially severe weather conditions through the week.

According to NWS, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, with a slight risk of severe storms expected this afternoon and evening. Additional storm chances continue into the weekend, including a marginal severe risk in far southeastern counties and another round of possible severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Spotter activation may be required later today.