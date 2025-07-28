Michigan Walmart stabbing: Suspect identified, faces terrorism and assault charges; motive not clear

Authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday’s stabbing spree at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, as Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Michigan, according to a report in Fox News. Police said they intend to charge Gille with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Attack leaves 11 injured The stabbing, which occurred around checkout counters, left 11 people wounded, including a Walmart employee. The victims — men and women between the ages of 21 and 84 — were all randomly targeted, officials said.

Dr. Tom Schermerhorn, Chief Medical Officer at Munson Medical Center, said on Sunday that one patient has been treated and released, two are in serious condition, and the rest are in fair condition.

"I don't care," suspect allegedly said Eyewitness Steven Carter, who was loading his truck in the Walmart parking lot, said he saw the suspect slit a woman’s throat.

“At first, it was disbelief. I thought maybe it was like a terror attack,” Carter said. “And then it was fear, disbelief, shock... it all happened fast.”

Carter said bystanders, including one with a gun, surrounded the suspect, shouting “drop the knife.” The man reportedly replied: “I don’t care, I don’t care,” before being tackled to the ground.

Bystanders praised for swift action Sheriff Shea credited ordinary citizens with helping prevent more harm. Authorities said the weapon used was a folding knife, and the attack was not targeted. Victims were stabbed at random.