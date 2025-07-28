Subscribe

Michigan Walmart stabbing: Suspect identified, faces terrorism and assault charges; motive not clear

A 42-year-old man identified as Bradford James Gille is facing terrorism and attempted murder charges after a stabbing spree at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, left 11 people injured. Authorities praised bystanders for quickly subduing the suspect. A motive remains unclear.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published28 Jul 2025, 12:55 AM IST
Michigan State Police officers talk to employees near the scene after a stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)
Authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday’s stabbing spree at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, as Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, Michigan, according to a report in Fox News. Police said they intend to charge Gille with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

Attack leaves 11 injured

The stabbing, which occurred around checkout counters, left 11 people wounded, including a Walmart employee. The victims — men and women between the ages of 21 and 84 — were all randomly targeted, officials said.

Dr. Tom Schermerhorn, Chief Medical Officer at Munson Medical Center, said on Sunday that one patient has been treated and released, two are in serious condition, and the rest are in fair condition.

"I don't care," suspect allegedly said

Eyewitness Steven Carter, who was loading his truck in the Walmart parking lot, said he saw the suspect slit a woman’s throat.

“At first, it was disbelief. I thought maybe it was like a terror attack,” Carter said. “And then it was fear, disbelief, shock... it all happened fast.”

Carter said bystanders, including one with a gun, surrounded the suspect, shouting “drop the knife.” The man reportedly replied: “I don’t care, I don’t care,” before being tackled to the ground.

Bystanders praised for swift action

Sheriff Shea credited ordinary citizens with helping prevent more harm. Authorities said the weapon used was a folding knife, and the attack was not targeted. Victims were stabbed at random.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

