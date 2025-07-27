Michigan Walmart stabbing: Trump ally Laura Loomer takes a dig at Muslim immigrants, 'What are the odds that...'

US President Donald Trump's ally and influencer Laura Loomer asked on Sunday, "What are the odds that the person who went on a stabbing rampage in Michigan today is a Muslim immigrant?"

Michigan Walmart stabbing toll At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing incident that took place at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on Saturday.

Six victims were in critical condition late Saturday, and five were in serious condition, Munson Healthcare said in a statement, as per Reuters.

Local media reported three victims were undergoing surgery, citing police. The victims included six men and five women.

Man 'shoved and stabbed' people Eyewitness Julia Martell told The New York Times she heard screaming and saw a man with a knife running through the store's pharmacy section.

Martell said she saw the man shoving and stabbing people as he moved through the store.

The 30-year-old also witnessed three people with stab wounds and described seeing "blood everywhere."

A Walmart corporate spokesperson, Joe Pennington, said by email that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

'Random attack' Police said it appeared to be a random attack. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told a press conference that the suspect was in custody.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea said of the attack in Traverse City, Michigan.

"The victims were not predetermined," Shea was quoted as saying.

Sheriff Michael Shea added that the suspect, a Michigan resident, apparently acted alone.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was in touch with law enforcement regarding the "horrible news."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer said in an X post.

Shea said the stabbing spree initially started near the checkout area of the store. "It is very uncommon for our area," he said of the violence.

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination located on the shore of Lake Michigan.