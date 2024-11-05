Michigan, Wisconsin US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The 2024 US presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancour reached its finale on Election Day – November 5 – as Americans will decide between former president Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.
Polls opened across the nation on Tuesday morning as voters faced a stark choice between two candidates who have offered drastically different temperaments and visions for the world’s largest economy.
Harris, the Democratic vice president, stands to be the first female president if elected. She has promised to work across the aisle to tackle economic worries and other issues.
Trump, the Republican former president, has vowed to replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, impose sweeping tariffs on allies and foes alike, and stage the largest deportation operation in US history.
Harris and Trump are effectively tied in the seven main swing states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin.
Michigan, Wisconsin US Election Results: Joe Biden urges voters to vote for Kamala Harris
As the voting begins in multiple US states, President Joe Biden urged voters to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and stated, "Let's make history by electing Kamala Harris."
When results will be declared?
Polls will fully close in 6 states starting at 7 pm EST.
Michigan, Wisconsin US Election Results: Election Day is here
Voters are gearing up to head to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races.