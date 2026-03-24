'Nobody knows what happened to him': Trump on reports regarding Mojtaba Khamenei's health

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that it is unclear whether Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is alive or not, The New York Post reported.

Speaking to reporters as he departed Palm Beach International Airport in South Florida for an event in Memphis, Trump said, "We have not heard from the son," adding, "We don’t know if he’s living."

Before speaking to reporters earlier in the day, he announced a five-day pause in the fighting with Iran, citing "very productive talks." He further told reporters that Washington engaged in discussions that could end the conflict in the Middle East with a man whom he called "the most respected and the leader" of Iran.

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Numerous claims surface over Khamenei's health: Trump His remarks came amid speculations that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured after the US launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran in late February.

The New York Post, citing Trump, said, "[Ali Khamenei] was killed. Khamenei’s son is unavailable. Nobody knows what happened to him. I can say they haven’t seen him there either. Something is going on with him. But regardless, I don’t consider him really the leader, but they do have some leaders left.”

According to news agency ANI, the US President said numerous claims have been surfacing regarding Mojtaba Khamenei's health, ranging from severe injury to death. Responding to a question, he said, "A lot of people are saying that he's badly disfigured." Trump also added that while many people are saying that Mojtaba Khamenei had lost one leg and has been hurt very badly, others are now claiming that he is dead.

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Mojtaba Khamenei replaces his father as Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled as the Supreme Leader for 36 years before he was killed on the first day of airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.

Following the announcement of his appointment as the Supreme Leader, reports have been circulating online regarding his health, with many claiming that he is believed to have been injured in the strikes that killed Ali Khamenei. However, the extent of his wounds and injuries remains unclear.

On 11 March, The New York Times reported, citing Iranian officials, that Mojtaba has suffered a fractured foot, a bruised eye, and facial lacerations. On 12 March, a report in The Sun said that Mojtaba Khamenei was in a coma and undergoing care at Tehran's Sina University Hospital. Citing an Israeli source, The Sun reported that either one or both of his legs have been cut off and that his liver or stomach has also ruptured.

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Ever since Mojtaba was named the Supreme Leader, he has only issued written statements that have been carried or read out by state television broadcasters, further adding fuel to speculation regarding his condition after he missed his own succession rally.

US-Iran's conflicting message on peace talks Despite the US President announcing a five-day pause in the fighting, citing negotiations, Iran's stance has been different, with the Islamic Republic's leaders denying talks with Washington. According to a Reuters report, the fighting continued on Tuesday, with both Israel and Iran launching a barrage of missiles targeting civilian infrastructure.