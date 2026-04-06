Middle East Conflict: Trump warns Iran, says ‘entire country could be taken out in one night and it could be tomorrow’

Amid the ongoing conflict in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the ‘entire country of Iran could be taken out in one night’.

Elaborating further, Trump said that night might be tomorrow night. He made these remarks at the White House news conference.

His warning came days after he set a deadline of 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST, the next day) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway responsible for transporting nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply. If the Islamic Republic fails to adhere to his deadline, Trump has warned of widespread destruction of its infrastructure.

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Trump warns Iran Earlier on 5 April, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, shared a message, which many believe to be the time of the incoming attack on Iran. He wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" This would be early Wednesday morning in India.

In another post, he wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

As Trump called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz immediately, he used explicit language and warned of severe consequences if Tehran failed to comply. He said the coordinated strikes on Iranian power stations and bridges would be a punitive example rather than a military operation.

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Iran accuses Trump Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of acting at the behest of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that Washington is responsible for dragging the Middle East region towards a wider catastrophe.

In a message shared in English, Ghalibaf asserted that Tehran would not be coerced by threats, adding that the US posture was a violation of international law. Russia, a key Iranian ally, has also urged Washington to abandon ultimatums and return to negotiations.

Iran rejects ceasefire proposal On Monday (local time), Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal, adding that it wants to end the war permanently, AP reported. Speaking with AP, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, said, "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again." IRNA, the state-run news agency, said that Tehran has conveyed its response via Pakistan, a key mediator.

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Also Read | Iran Rejects Ceasefire Before Trump Ultimatum Expires on Hormuz

Iran’s rejection came after Israel struck a key petrochemical plant in the South Pars natural gas field and killed two paramilitary Revolutionary Guard commanders.

US-Iran war The US-Iran war has now entered its sixth week, and no signs of easing. Previously, Trump announced a five-day pause in the fighting and cited "productive" conversations with Tehran. However, the Islamic Republic denied the claims. Following this, both Israel and Iran continued to launch missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Additionally, the Islamic Republic also refused a 15-point proposal plan sent by Washington, calling it "illogical" and instead laid out five demands to end the war. Speaking to Press TV, an Iranian official asserted that the war will now end on Tehran's timeline and not Trump's.

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