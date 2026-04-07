Middle East Conflict: White House denies reports of US considering nuclear strikes on Iran following Vance's remarks

The White House on Tuesday (local time) denied that remarks by US Vice President JD Vance regarding military operations in Iran contained any suggestions of a nuclear strike against the Islamic Republic.
The development comes after a video of Vance, who is in Hungary, was posted on an account associated with the former Vice President Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons," AFP reported.
Issuing a clarification, the White House, in a post on X, said, "Literally nothing VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons." The clarification came after a video was posted online, in which Vance said, "We've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use." The Vice President added that US President Donald Trump can decide to use them and will decide to use them, if the Iranians "don't change their course of conduct."
He noted that "Iran will no longer be allowed to harm the global economy with their terroristic intentions," and added that he hopes that Iran will make a right response by 8 pm ET, which is US President Donald Trump's deadline for the Islamic Republic to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Vance further said that the US wants a world "where oil and gas are flowing freely."
The development comes at a time when Trump's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a ceasefire deal is nearing its end. Earlier on 5 April, the US President, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" Many believe that Trump's message could imply the time of the incoming attack on Tehran.
In another message, he wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
Doubling down on his threats, earlier on Monday, Trump, in his press conference, said that the entire country could be taken out in one night.
Trump, who continued with his threats to the Islamic Republic, on Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”
Days after Trump's warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday also issued a warning to the US and its partners, stating that it will target the US and its partners' infrastructure if Washington crosses "red line." The paramilitary force of the Islamic Republic also threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years to come.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.