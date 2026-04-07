Middle East Conflict: White House denies reports of US considering nuclear strikes on Iran following Vance's remarks

The White House on Tuesday (local time) denied that remarks by US Vice President JD Vance regarding military operations in Iran contained any suggestions of a nuclear strike against the Islamic Republic.

The development comes after a video of Vance, who is in Hungary, was posted on an account associated with the former Vice President Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons," AFP reported.

Issuing a clarification, the White House, in a post on X, said, "Literally nothing VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons." The clarification came after a video was posted online, in which Vance said, "We've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use." The Vice President added that US President Donald Trump can decide to use them and will decide to use them, if the Iranians "don't change their course of conduct."

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He noted that "Iran will no longer be allowed to harm the global economy with their terroristic intentions," and added that he hopes that Iran will make a right response by 8 pm ET, which is US President Donald Trump's deadline for the Islamic Republic to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Vance further said that the US wants a world "where oil and gas are flowing freely."

Trump threatens Iran The development comes at a time when Trump's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a ceasefire deal is nearing its end. Earlier on 5 April, the US President, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" Many believe that Trump's message could imply the time of the incoming attack on Tehran.

In another message, he wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

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Doubling down on his threats, earlier on Monday, Trump, in his press conference, said that the entire country could be taken out in one night.

Trump, who continued with his threats to the Islamic Republic, on Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

IRGC warns US, allies Days after Trump's warning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday also issued a warning to the US and its partners, stating that it will target the US and its partners' infrastructure if Washington crosses "red line." The paramilitary force of the Islamic Republic also threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years to come.

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This is a developing story. More details awaited.