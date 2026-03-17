Midtown Manhattan high-rise fire erupts near St. Patrick’s Day Parade route | Watch video

A major fire broke out Tuesday morning (March 17) at a high-rise building in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky just hours before the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The blaze erupted around 9:45 a.m. on March 17 on West 43rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

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Heavy smoke, flames captured on videos Footage from the scene showed dense black smoke billowing from the building’s rooftop. Videos shared by the FDNY and on social media captured the intensity of the fire as sirens echoed through the area.

Firefighters rush to contain inferno Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the scene, working to bring the blaze under control. Crews made their way to the roof of the building to tackle the fire directly as emergency operations intensified.

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Evacuations ordered as precaution The affected building was evacuated, while upper floors of nearby skyscrapers were also cleared as a safety measure.

Possible cause under investigation Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have involved a backup generator, with approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel stored nearby.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Incident near major parade route The fire broke out close to staging areas for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which typically forms along Vanderbilt Avenue and proceeds up Fifth Avenue from East 43rd Street to East 79th Street.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line the parade route, raising concerns about safety and disruptions.

Authorities urge public to avoid area City emergency officials advised residents and visitors to steer clear of the intersection of East 43rd Street and Madison Avenue as firefighting operations continue.

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Emergency personnel remain on-site, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.