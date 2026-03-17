Midtown Manhattan fire: FDNY goes ‘all hands’ to control blaze; inferno erupts near major parade route - Latest updates

Midtown Manhattan fire: Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the scene after a major fire broke out Tuesday morning (local time) at a high-rise building in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan, with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky just hours before the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

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FDNY said no injuries have been reported, but it was still an "all hands" operation, as per a report by CBS News.

Inferno near major parade route The fire broke out close to staging areas for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which typically forms along Vanderbilt Avenue and proceeds up Fifth Avenue from East 43rd Street to East 79th Street.

Cause of fire yet to be ascertained Preliminary reports indicate the fire may have involved a backup generator, with around 100 gallons of diesel fuel stored in the vicinity.

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Authorities said the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Workers could be inside The high-rise building is under renovation. However, fire officials reportedly said that some workers could be inside.

The building is being converted from office space into a residential complex with 441 rental apartments, including 111 designated as affordable housing, mentioned a report by ABC7Ny.com

The structure is largely vacant at the moment, with the exception of the 20,000-square-foot T-Squared Social venue operating on the ground level.

Traffic delays, road closures expected Following the inferno, a Notify NYC alert said commuters can expect major traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions with emergency personnel in the area.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

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