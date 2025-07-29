Midtown Manhattan shooting: Viral Video shows gunman Shane Tamura opens fire in skyscraper | Watch

Five people, including a police officer and the suspected shooter, were killed in a shooting at a skyscraper in central Manhattan on Monday, according to US media reports.

The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT) after gunfire was reported, prompting a massive police response to Park Avenue, a bustling office area frequented by tourists and business travellers.

Separately, the NYPD confirmed on the social media platform X that the gunman was found dead. According to various news reports, the off-duty NYPD officer who was killed had been working a paid security detail at the building when the shooting occurred.

In a video message posted on X, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that there were “multiple injuries” resulting from the incident.

A short time later, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X: “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

The New York Post newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, reported a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle had opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, killing five people, including an NYPD officer, before turning the weapon on himself. The Post said six other people were injured.

At one point during the violence, the gunman had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building, according to the Post.

CNN reported the police officer and three civilians were slain, in addition to the shooter.

Several news outlets, including CNN, the New York Post and NBC News, said the suspect was tentatively identified as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses offices of a number of financial institutions, including Blackstone and KPMG, along with the NFL headquarters.

Authorities have said nothing about a possible motive for the shootings.

A large police presence converged on the area around the tower, according to Reuters journalists near the scene.

“I just saw a lot of commotion and cops and people screaming,” said Russ McGee, a 31-year-old sports bettor who was working out in a gym adjacent to the skyscraper, told Reuters in an interview near the scene.

The FBI said agents from its New York field office were also responding to provide support at the scene.