Migrant Abrego Garcia, once deported to El Salvador, detained again amid smuggling charges; faces removal to Uganda

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland construction worker whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him a symbol of US President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration policies, was taken into custody again on Monday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), his lawyer confirmed.

Detained in Baltimore Abrego, 30, was detained after reporting for an interview at ICE’s Baltimore field office at 8 a.m. EDT, attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told reporters. His wife and brother, who accompanied him, left the office without him, according to Reuters.

The arrest comes just days after Abrego was released from criminal custody in Tennessee, where he had been held for more than five months, including time in a notorious El Salvador mega-prison following his mistaken deportation in March.

Deportation threat to Uganda Federal officials have told Abrego’s lawyers that he could be deported to Uganda if he refuses to plead guilty to charges of transporting migrants illegally in the US Prosecutors have instead offered Costa Rica — another Spanish-speaking Central American nation — as an option if he agrees to plea guilty.

His lawyers argue deportation to Uganda, an East African nation he has no ties to, would be “far more dangerous.”

Vindictive prosecution alleged Abrego has pleaded not guilty to the smuggling charges, which stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee where police suspected him of carrying migrants but let him go with only a warning. He and his attorneys argue the charges are “preposterous and vindictive,” saying the government is retaliating for his successful legal fight against deportation to El Salvador earlier this year.

The Trump administration, however, maintains he is a community danger and has alleged that he is linked to the MS-13 gang.

A symbol of hardline immigration policy Abrego’s case became a flashpoint in March when he was wrongfully deported to El Salvador despite a judge’s earlier finding that he faced a “well-founded fear” of violence there. He was imprisoned for weeks under harsh conditions before being returned to the US in June, only to face fresh smuggling charges.

Although deemed eligible for pretrial release, he remained in custody at his attorneys’ request, who feared immediate deportation. His family — including his American wife and children — remain in Maryland, where Abrego has lived for years.