'Migrants are not criminals': Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum ‘criticizes’ Los Angeles raids

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum defended migrants living in Los Angeles, and claimed that at least 35 Mexicans had been detained in the recent raids carried out by immigration officers of the Trump administration. The arrests made in Los Angeles in the immigration raids triggered a wave of protests in the region, which has even led to the deployment of the US National Guard, making critics concerned about the administration in the US turning "authoritarian".

What did Claudia Sheinbaum say about the Los Angeles raids? "Mexicans living in the United States are good men and women, honest people who went to the United States to seek a better life for themselves and to support their families. They are not criminals! They are good men and women!" Sheinbaum was quoted as saying in a speech.

Sheinbaum also stated that multiple Mexicans were arrested in the ongoing immigration raids conducted by the ICE officials. The count, as suggested by her, currently stands at 35. During her moving speech, she asked everyone to stand by the arrested Mexicans.

LA raids see new updates Los Angeles saw the deployment of the US National Guard after a major showdown between protestors and police, which even saw law enforcement throw tear gas at the incoming crowd. According to The Guardian, a car was set ablaze amid the tussle, with the anti-ICE protestors throwing objects at the police authorities. According to Bloomberg, the federal immigration agency claimed it arrested an average of 2,000 undocumented immigrants per day nationwide this week. This includes 118 people in the Los Angeles area itself.

