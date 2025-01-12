Former Vice President Mike Pence shared details of his first conversation with President-elect Donald Trump since leaving office in 2021, describing the encounter as a brief but meaningful exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two leaders met at former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Thursday (January 9). Pence, 65, recalled the moment in an interview with Christianity Today, stating, “He greeted me when he came down the aisle. I stood up, extended my hand. He shook my hand. I said, ‘Congratulations, Mr. President,’ and he said, ‘Thanks, Mike.’"

Despite their strained relationship following the 2020 election, Pence was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tension stemmed from the election controversy, where Trump blamed Pence for certifying the election results on January 6, 2021, the same day a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, chanting, "Hang Mike Pence."

Reflecting on their interaction, Pence said, “The opportunity to speak to the president yesterday is something that I appreciated, I welcomed."

The handshake at the funeral has been seen by many as a symbol of potential reconciliation. Pence noted, “I’ve really been blessed at how much I’ve heard from people around the country who saw [our] handshake, and in that handshake, saw some hope that we might be moving past those difficult days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pence also acknowledged the lasting tension between the two men. He recalled one of their final conversations in office, where he offered to pray for Trump, but Trump declined, saying, "Don’t bother." Pence added, “I said, ‘You know, there’s probably two things that we’re never going to agree on. … We’re probably never going to agree on what my duty was under the Constitution on January 6.’ And then I said, ‘and I’m never going to stop praying for you.’ “And he said, ‘That’s right, Mike, don’t ever change.’"