Mike Tyson's viral moment earns him $125K offer to party in Vegas – Will he accept?

  • Mike Tyson’s viral moment during his fight with Jake Paul has landed him a $125K holiday party offer at Kings of Hustlers in Las Vegas. The offer, which includes a $25K bonus just for showing up, is a chance for Tyson to bring his playful side to the holiday bash. Will he accept?

Ravi Hari
Updated24 Nov 2024, 07:55 PM IST
US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson arrives to fight the heavyweight boxing bout against US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson arrives to fight the heavyweight boxing bout against US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been offered a lucrative deal to host a holiday party at Kings of Hustlers, one of the hottest male strip clubs in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports reports that Tyson would receive $125,000, which includes a $25,000 bonus just for accepting the invitation. The offer comes after Tyson’s viral moment during his fight on Netflix with Jake Paul, where his backside became the talk of the town.

Tyson’s viral moment sparks interest

The viral moment occurred on November 15, 2024, ahead of Tyson’s boxing match with Jake Paul. Tyson, wearing chaps, accidentally exposed his bare bottom to the cameras, quickly becoming a trending topic.

The folks at Kings of Hustlers, who were among the millions who saw the incident, were eager to offer Tyson an opportunity to continue the fun in their Christmas Party.

Also Read | YouTuber defeats world’s baddest man, Netflix wins

Kings of Hustlers' proposal

Brittany Rose, the general manager of Kings of Hustlers, expressed excitement over the potential collaboration, the report said. She was quoted as saying, "We've been in the business of entertaining and pushing boundaries for years, and we think Mike Tyson’s playful side is exactly what our Cowboy Christmas Party needs. We know he’s not afraid to have some fun, and we’re offering him the opportunity to do so with a hefty sum," "Plus, we think it’ll be a night to remember for everyone in attendance." Rose believes Tyson’s fun-loving nature would be a great addition to the event and promises a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

Also Read | Mike Tyson, Jake Paul and Netflix’s glitchy boxing stream into the void

Mike Tyson’s reflection on his boxing return

Despite the viral moment, Tyson’s return to the boxing ring ended in defeat, with Jake Paul winning by unanimous decision.

Also Read | Viral Video: 14-year-old asks Mike Tyson about legacy; netizens shocked at reply

Tyson reflected on the experience in a heartfelt Twitter post, sharing his gratitude for the chance to fight again after a life-threatening health scare earlier in the year. Tyson revealed that he had undergone eight blood transfusions and had lost 25 pounds while hospitalized, making his return to the ring all the more significant. He expressed no regrets about stepping into the ring one last time and felt proud of the experience for himself and his children.

 

Jake Paul pays tribute

Following the fight, Jake Paul took to social media to honor Tyson, calling him an inspiration. Paul wrote, “Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all,” paying tribute to Tyson's career and resilience.

 

Will Tyson accept the offer?

It remains to be seen whether Tyson will accept the tempting offers from Kings of Hustlers. While the financial incentives are substantial, it may allegedly require him to once again show off his derrière, a decision Tyson will likely consider carefully.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsMike Tyson's viral moment earns him $125K offer to party in Vegas – Will he accept?

      Popular in News

