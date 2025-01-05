Millie Bobby Brown, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star, has faced a barrage of criticism online regarding her appearance, after she posted a mirror selfie to Instagram. The photos, in which Brown showcased a pink and white patterned dress, Louis Vuitton mini-purse, and wedding ring, were met with harsh comments from some social media users who thought the actress appeared "older" than her years.

Some users criticize her appearance One user commented, "She looks way older," while another posted, "What's happening to her face?" Further negative remarks continued, with one stating, "Age 35?" and another asking, “U look 35, what happened??” One even speculated about cosmetic surgery, writing, "Plastic surgery??"

Another user went as far as to say, “She skipped 20s & went straight into 40's,” while one comment joked, "Millie’s google history: ‘How to look 65 when you are 16’."

Millie Bobby Brown responds Millie, in response to the harsh comments, shared a simple yet confident message on her Instagram story. In a post with black text on a white background, she wrote, “women grow!! not sorry about it :)” This seemed to be her way of acknowledging the criticism while asserting her growth and maturity.

Supportive fans defend Millie Several of Millie’s fans immediately came to her defense, praising her beauty and maturity. One user remarked, “you guys must be jealous that you don’t look like her, she is gorgeous,” while another posted, “YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS.”

Others pointed out that Millie’s appearance is a natural result of growing up. One fan noted, “Why are y’all hating? She literally looks the same,” and another commented, “Mills is just more mature than all of you, no wonder y’all saying she looks older.”

Fans highlight her natural transition Supporters also addressed the unrealistic expectations some had regarding Millie’s appearance. One user commented, “Why do people have a problem with this photo? Millie looks beautiful in it, and seriously, just because she started her career as a child doesn’t mean she’ll always stay the same. Now she’s a beautiful woman, and you shouldn’t hate on her for something she has no control over. Time can’t be turned back.”

Finally, another fan emphasized, “She’s not a kid anymore. You’re still expecting her to look like baby Eleven. She’s not.”