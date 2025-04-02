‘Mind-blowing chart’: Elon Musk reveals millions of noncitizens getting Social Security numbers under Biden admin

Elon Musk at a get-out-the-vote rally in Wisconsin over the weekend, shared a chart that sparked a wave of attention. The chart, Musk claimed, showed millions of noncitizens receiving Social Security numbers during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Elon Musk highlighted the chart, pointing out the increase in noncitizens receiving Social Security numbers during the Biden administration. "This is a mind-blowing chart," Musk said, referencing the data that showed a significant rise in the number of Social Security numbers issued to noncitizens from FY 2021 through FY 2025.

"We went there to find fraud and we found this by accident," said Antonio Gracias, Musk's associate at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a former advisor to the Social Security Administration. Gracias was on stage to discuss the work he has done with the federal government’s Social Security system.

Chart details and surprising findings The chart Musk displayed revealed a steady year-over-year increase in Social Security numbers issued to noncitizens, with the number surpassing 2 million by FY 2024. In comparison, FY 2023 and FY 2025 showed figures around 1 million noncitizens receiving Social Security numbers.

Gracias explained, "When we saw these numbers, we were like, ‘What is this?’" The findings come amidst Musk's ongoing probe into federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration.

DOGE's investigations into federal programs The chart was presented after Musk and DOGE’s ongoing investigations into federal programs, including the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Musk's team has recently uncovered disturbing data, including the removal of approximately 7 million Social Security accounts belonging to people listed as being over 120 years old. Also, DOGE’s audits reportedly revealed that the SSA database contained 20 million records of deceased individuals marked as alive. These findings further fueled Musk's claims about the accuracy and integrity of federal systems.

Musk's $1 million giveaway at Town Hall The rally drew additional attention when Musk handed out $1 million in checks to two Wisconsin voters who signed a petition calling for an end to “activist judges” in the state. The giveaway came just one day-and-a-half before polls opened for a state judicial race. This move, however, was later challenged by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which declined to take up a case arguing that the sweepstakes was unlawful.