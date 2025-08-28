Minneapolis Annunciation church shooting: What we know about suspect Robin Westman; disturbing videos hint at hatred

A tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on Wednesday morning left two children dead and at least 17 others injured. The incident occurred during a celebratory back-to-school Mass.

Details on the suspect According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, the suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, approached the side of the church and fired a rifle, shotgun, and handgun through the stained-glass windows at the congregation. The suspect was found dead in the church parking lot from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Suspect's identity While authorities have not officially released the suspect's name, multiple news outlets, including The New York Post, Associated Press, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, have identified the man as Robin Westman. The police chief stated that the shooter did not have an extensive criminal history.

The two children killed were ages 8 and 10. Of the 17 injured, 14 were children. Hospitals, including Hennepin Healthcare and Children's Minnesota, confirmed they are treating victims of the shooting.

Investigation into online videos Police are investigating a series of videos believed to be connected to the shooter that were posted online hours before the attack. The videos, which have since been taken down, reportedly show gun magazines with phrases like “kill Donald Trump” and “for the children” scrawled on them. Other videos allegedly show an obsession with past mass shooters.

Unconfirmed reports circulating online claim the individual identified as a transgender male and carried a magazine with the phrase "Kill Donald Trump." Law enforcement has not verified these claims.

Ongoing investigation Authorities are investigating what may have motivated the shooter. Police found no casings inside the church, suggesting the majority of gunfire came from outside. A smoke bomb was also found, but no explosives.

The names of the victims and shooter have not been officially released, and officials continue to investigate connections to the school and potential motives.