Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS issues first statement as federal agents kill man — ‘agent fired defensive shots’

Homeland Security officials confirmed that a suspect was fatally shot by US Border Patrol officers during a targeted operation in Minneapolis on Saturday morning (January 24). The operation, conducted around 9:05 a.m. CT, focused on apprehending an individual wanted for violent assault, it stated.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the suspect approached officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Officers attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the safety of fellow officers, an agent discharged defensive shots. The suspect was immediately treated by medics on the scene but was pronounced dead at the location, it said.

Authorities noted that the suspect carried two magazines and had no identification. DHS described the situation as a potential attempt “to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”