Minneapolis ICE shooting: DHS issues first statement as federal agents kill man — ‘agent fired defensive shots’

Federal law enforcement officers fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday morning during a targeted Department of Homeland Security operation, authorities said. The suspect reportedly approached US Border Patrol agents with a handgun and later died after an agent fired defensive shots.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated24 Jan 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas at observers after a shooting Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Homeland Security officials confirmed that a suspect was fatally shot by US Border Patrol officers during a targeted operation in Minneapolis on Saturday morning (January 24). The operation, conducted around 9:05 a.m. CT, focused on apprehending an individual wanted for violent assault, it stated.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the suspect approached officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Officers attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the safety of fellow officers, an agent discharged defensive shots. The suspect was immediately treated by medics on the scene but was pronounced dead at the location, it said.

Authorities noted that the suspect carried two magazines and had no identification. DHS described the situation as a potential attempt “to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Crowd response and safety measures

Following the shooting, approximately 200 rioters reportedly arrived at the scene, obstructing and assaulting law enforcement personnel. Officials deployed crowd control measures to ensure public and officer safety.

